Government incompetence puts population at risk of coronavirus

During a national crisis, it is not ideal for citizens to speak disharmoniously, especially on matters that menace the whole nation.

At such a time, the government must lead the effort to save the nation from calamity. The precondition, though, is that the government must be trustworthy and competent enough to deal with the situation.

The problem in our country today is that very few of us can trust our government. Think of President Cyril Ramaphosa telling us that he was "shocked" by loadshedding, or that he did not know that Bosasa "donated" money to his ANC presidential campaign.

During Jacob Zuma's time, we would be arrogantly asked: "The president has apologised, what more must he do?" An apology was transformed into a coercive silence: The president has apologised, therefore shut up!

If you pressed Zuma more, as some of us did, you would be made to appear like a madman who does not understand the meaning of the word "apology" that Zuma's advisers wanted you to grasp: "end of story".

Indeed, most sane South Africans are very happy that Zuma has been ejected from the Union Buildings, and quarantined with lucky chickens and cows in Nkandla.

But the spirit of Zuma lingers on at the Union Buildings today. There are fat cats there who get very angry when we remind the nation about Ramaphosa's lies about loadshedding and Bosasa.