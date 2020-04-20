Cyril would rather let millions starve than cut bloated cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been praised for his leadership in handling the coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, this is the best thing close to leadership we have experienced.

But the word "leadership" is inappropriate; the right phrase is "crisis management". Ramaphosa is a crisis manager. He can make people believe that things are happening, when the situation is getting worse.

For a while before the coronavirus, he sold a phantom called the "new dawn", a mirage that never existed.

As Ramaphosa went around marketing the "new dawn", more and more South Africans lost their jobs. The economy kept on worsening, while the president's sweet tongue continued to manufacture positive images in the heads of the gullible.

Even if there was no coronavirus, SA would have hit an economic dead-end. The latest downgrade by Moody's has nothing to do with Covid-19; it is all about economic mess under Ramaphosa and a bunch of his fellow ANC incompetents.

Here is a painful truth. Over the past 26 years, they have used state institutions to drain money from the productive (private) sector into the pockets of a few politically connected individuals.