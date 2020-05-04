Coronavirus a chance to rebuild broken fabric of black family life

There is a park called Kwandodayami (the place where my husband hangs around) in the small town of Bronkhorstspruit, east of Pretoria.

Every day after work and on weekends before the outbreak of Covid-19, men would be spotted relaxing outside their cars. Cooler boxes would also be there, a clear sign that throats are always lubricated.

Locals say in the evening it transforms from a place where men chat and share jokes into a serious romantic rendezvous. Cars drive out and return with a woman in the front passenger seat when it is dark enough for the trysts not to be observed.

The women smuggled in are not wives; they are assistant wives who entertain husbands without seeking permission from their wives.

That is how Kwandodayami earned its pejorative name. The figurative and bitter meaning is "the place where my husband is busy with an assistant I did not appoint". It is a protest name; wives hate the place, and obviously husbands and the assistants love it.