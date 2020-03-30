Why are the RET millionaires not joining the fight against Covid-19?

A rich idiot who smokes Cuban cigars and is pampered by pretty and internally hollow "slay queens" will not spare a minute to ponder big moral questions such as those that haunted Carnegie. But fate is inescapable: "The man who dies rich, dies disgraced."

It is not the mental agony of a dying rich man that matters. It is the moral ends that a rich man pursues in good health that determine his (dis)grace in death.

In the face of the coronavirus, there are many soulless millionaires who have hoarded food and other essentials.

There is nothing wrong in pushing a trolley brimming with food. The moral question is: does a millionaire ask himself what will happen to millions of poor people who will starve during a shutdown such as the one under way in SA?

Again, a rich idiot will say: "Why must I be troubled?"

It is in a time of Covid-19 that wealthy people with a soul remember that it is poor people who sweat for the rich to accumulate wealth.

Such is the moral and factual truth appreciated by such truly patriotic businessmen as Johan Rupert and Nicky Oppenheimer.

These two rich men have donated R1bn each to assist struggling small businesses. They have issued strict instructions that the money must go straight into the pockets of struggling workers.

There was a time in our recent past when it was in vogue to attack Rupert as the face of "white monopoly capital". The people who used to mouth such insults were, at the same time, busy looting money from public institutions. Now that millions of black South Africans face starvation due to the coronavirus, the looters who called themselves agents of "radical economic transformation" are nowhere to be seen.

No, they have not left the country. They are ensconced somewhere in the suburbs, savouring their loot. These black looters, too, have hoarded food and essentials so that they can enjoy a comfortable stay at home while poor black people languish under the yoke of the coronavirus.