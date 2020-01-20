The future of this coutry will not be in hands of the disastrous ANC, DA or EFF

Everyone can see that our country has now reached the highest point of political crisis. The distance between current leaders and the people is unbridgeable.

The so-called leaders descend in their luxury cars on poor places like Kimberley to promise jobs they know will never come.

But people are not fooled. If the ANC failed to create jobs over the past 25 years, why must sane people believe the party when it promises to create jobs now?

The same applies to corruption. As President Cyril Ramaphosa was promising to fight corruption on the podium, Ace Magashule and DD Mabuza were smiling behind him, wondering what kind of green leaves their president had smoked - Durban poison, perhaps?

It would be impossible to genuinely fight corruption without arresting the entire ANC leadership - from municipal to national level. Remember Bathabile Dlamini's smaller-nyana skeletons?

Even the person upon whom some simpletons have bestowed sainthood, Ramaphosa, became president of the ANC through dirty money collected from all manner of dodgy characters in the private sector.