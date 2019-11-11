Springboks a glimpse of what SA could become

The Springbok Rugby World Cup victory has cast fresh light on what would happen if South Africans of all races were to unite and work together towards a common goal.

To a dull mind, the slogan "united in diversity" may sound like an oxymoron. To so simplistic a person, "diversity" comes across as apartness, not togetherness.

Nothing in the organic world would stand if things derived their true nature and perfection from apartness.

Imagine what would have become if the universe, from the first moment of its existence, had sought to honour diversity by spinning in the direction of apartness. Nothing would have become.

Jan Smuts's conception of a whole (in his holism theory) as a being greater than the sum of its parts is helpful in explaining how diversity plays an integrative role in the construction of strength.

What we call the "universe" is a sum far greater than the separate collection of the minute and gigantic things that constitute the whole.

In the social realm, liberal ideologues have produced a vast mass of literature extolling the virtues of apartness (individualism) - as if society perforce moves in a disintegrative direction.