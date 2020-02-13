'Gordhan must be fired' - EFF disrupts Sona

Pambo said that there were millions of South Africans who were sitting in the dark because of the ailing state of the SOEs and said Gordhan as the minister was responsible.

“We cannot sit here in Parliament with millions of South Africans watching us when they know they are in darkness because of one man who has made sure that our state-owned enterprises are in a state of collapse,” Pambo said.

“Today, Eskom cannot keep light in our houses, today we cannot fly to Durban because there is a minister who is making sure that SAA is dysfunctional today we sit here with a minister that is working with white monopoly capital making sure that state-owned entities go to his friends."

The EFF last week warned that Ramaphosa’s speech would not go ahead should he not fire Gordhan by the time he takes to the podium.

EFF leader Julius Malema yesterday said state-owned enterprises (SOEs), including Eskom, have worsened under Gordhan. However, Ramaphosa has been reluctant to act against him.

Malema also pointed to issues faced by South African Airways, which has been placed under business rescue.