Ramaphosa bankrupting state as did JZ before him

When Cyril Ramaphosa finally took over SA's presidency in 2018, many people heaved a sigh of relief.

As an educated billionaire with a pedigree in trade-unionism, the assumption has been that he is sophisticated enough to grasp the destructiveness of grand-scale corruption and lack of decisive action on key governance matters.

This generous assumption led to a sympathetic rationalisation of Ramaphosa's many years of complicit silence as his former boss, Jacob Zuma, continued to plunder and collapse state institutions.

The expectation was that, when he takes over, Ramaphosa would move swiftly to reverse the damage caused by his departed kleptocratic boss.

Those who harboured such generous expectations of Ramaphosa have been intolerant of those among us who warned of an impending disaster under a sweet-talker president who blows more English hot air than produces practical results.

It is now more than clear that Ramaphosa is a public relations-type of a leader who worries more about appearance and sound bites than taking bold decisions.

Anyone who is still hoodwinked by Ramaphosa's PR should talk to frustrated senior officials in state institutions. Even the white people who poured in money for Ramaphosa to buy the presidency of the ANC now wonder if their money would not have been better invested elsewhere.