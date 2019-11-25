New dawn means nothing to looters hellbent on making a killing

In her book, It's Our Turn To Eat, author and journalist Michela Wrong tells the story of Kenyan anti-corruption investigator John Githongo.

At some point, Githongo sat the then president Mwai Kibaki down and told him if people think the president is "eating", then the war against corruption is lost.

Last week our auditor-general (AG) Kimi Makwetu appeared before a cynical South African public to tell us what we already expected - that the irregular expenditure of provincial and national governments has risen to a whopping R62bn.

We the public were cynical because we did not expect anything better from our government. Every sane South African knows that our government is corrupt. We therefore expect worse audit results.

There are people who have been hoodwinked into thinking the "new dawn" was the real deal. According to this wool over our face, things are now different in government.

The sad reality is that, other than the chief wool puller, nothing has changed. Officials in municipalities and provincial governments who have been looting public money are still there. Does anyone know a single municipal or provincial official who is in jail for corruption because of the so-called new dawn?