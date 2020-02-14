Parties want EFF to be taken to task

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said: "We have to amend these rules further. We cannot allow people to cause disorder for an hour. This is rather too much. "These member must be summoned to the powers and privileges [committee] and account for what they have done.

The NFP's Ahmed Shaik Emam said the behaviour was premeditated.

"This is a deliberate act of criminality because they pronounced through the media that they would come here and disrupt this sitting. I want to urge you, madame speaker, that there needs to be consequences for such actions."

The UDM's Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said: "We can't find expression as the UDM to explain how we are feeling .We're are gatvol."

The suspension of the sitting came after disruptions by EFF MPs who raised objections to De Klerk's presence. De Klerk has attended many of the previous events.

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo ordered the temporary suspension of the House amid EFF MPs' interjections before Ramaphosa could take the podium.

Modise and Masondo had to reject countless points of order by EFF members who defiantly took the stand to delay Ramaphosa's speech.

EFF leader Julius Malema was the first to question why Modise had extended an invitation to De Klerk.

Malema called for De Klerk to leave parliament as he was a president who had presided over an apartheid government.