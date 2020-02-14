Malema and Mamabolo's 'Seshego Derby' takes centre stage in SONA chaos

The ANC MP who wore a white tuxedo jacket and dubbed "Our Perfect Wedding" during the State of the Nation Address is EFF leader Julius Malema's homeboy who's had a long love-hate relationship with the Red Berets leader.

Boy Mamabolo, also from Seshego in Polokwane, has known Malema since their childhood days in the dusty streets of the township's Zone 1, in a section called Masakaneng.

Mamabolo and Malema both served in Cosas and the ANC Youth League in their youth. Mamabolo was Cosas' provincial secretary in the early 2000s, when Malema was its president.

However, the relationship turned sour during their days in the ANC Youth League when Malema was still president.