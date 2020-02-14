Malema and Mamabolo's 'Seshego Derby' takes centre stage in SONA chaos
The ANC MP who wore a white tuxedo jacket and dubbed "Our Perfect Wedding" during the State of the Nation Address is EFF leader Julius Malema's homeboy who's had a long love-hate relationship with the Red Berets leader.
Boy Mamabolo, also from Seshego in Polokwane, has known Malema since their childhood days in the dusty streets of the township's Zone 1, in a section called Masakaneng.
Mamabolo and Malema both served in Cosas and the ANC Youth League in their youth. Mamabolo was Cosas' provincial secretary in the early 2000s, when Malema was its president.
However, the relationship turned sour during their days in the ANC Youth League when Malema was still president.
On Thursday evening, their rivalry unfolded, once more but this time in the national assembly, with millions watching on television.
When Mamabolo stood up and raised an objection, it was aimed at his foe Malema, as the EFF had tactically delayed proceedings with points of orders, firstly challenging the presence of former president FW de Klerk and later public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan inside parliament.
[MUST WATCH] Amid the chaos at #SONA2020, the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi challenged an MP, saying: "This isn't Our Perfect Wedding, on what rule are you rising?" #SONAon405 #Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/qWqn6aSCpu— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) February 13, 2020
Former EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi interjected and mocked Mamabolo's dress sense, calling him "Our Perfect Wedding", after a hit TV show.
"Honourable member, this is not the Perfect Wedding, on what rule are you rising," Ndlozi jeered.
Mamabolo however still took on Malema: "Speaker, we've been abused for too long, we cannot be abused in the same manner that Mantwa (Malema's wife) is being abused by honourable Malema… nna le lelena re dithaka (we are peers), let's leave elderly people and go engage outside."
It was strange when Malema stood up later on to demand that Mamabolo be reprimanded, he didn't even mention his homeboy by name, only saying they had been threatened by "a member".
On social media, both Facebook and Twitter, as the confrontation was playing itself out, several users referred to it as the "Seshego Derby".
Mamabolo and Malema's beef has had many twists and turns over the last seven or so years. At one stage there were allegations that Malema had tried to recruit someone to sleep with Mamabolo's girlfriend.
In another stunt, Mamabolo burnt a mock coffin to celebrate Malema's expulsion from the ANC.
Irrespective of who may have won this Seshogo Derby in parliament, what's clear though, this may not be the last tussle between the two political rivals from Limpopo.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.