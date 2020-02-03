AU's track record of doing nothing of value on the continent speaks for itself

A storm in a teacup has been twirling over Cyril Ramaphosa assuming the chairpersonship of the African Union (AU).

Indeed, such things keep fat cats in high offices busy. Many of them in the presidency and the department of international relations & cooperation will now wear shiny suits and pointed shoes to shuttle between Addis Ababa and Tshwane.

The fact of the matter, though, is that Ramaphosa and his fat cats will be wasting our money attending useless meetings.

There are countless books and academic papers gathering dust on university shelves and private libraries that paint a fictional portrait of the AU. All of that is a load of humbug.

The truth is plain and simple: the AU is a wasteful bureaucratic ensemble of fat cats, fancifully called commissioners, who wear suits and occupy air-conditioned offices in a glitzy Addis Ababa skyscraper built by the government of China to bribe Africans.

In addition to the full-time bureaucrats, there are heads of state and government who mimic the annual rotational system of chairpersonship practised by other, more consequential international bodies. The African heads of state make a huge storm whenever their turn to chair the AU comes.

Shakespeare was right: nothing comes out of nothing. And so nothing comes out of the AU. Anyone who loves the truth must read all the objectives enumerated in Article 3 of the AU's Constitutive Act, and ask how has the organisation contributed to any of those.