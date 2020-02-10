Our problems aren't the SOEs, but the clowns who govern us

Last week Gwede Mantashe was applauded when he told a mining indaba in Cape Town that mining companies will now be allowed to generate their own electricity.

Mantashe also made another announcement - that the government has decided to allow a new company to generate electricity and compete with Eskom.

Only in a banana republic do ministers stand like clowns and declare the incompetence of their government without grasping the meaning of their own statements.

What Mantashe announced has already happened in other sectors. As the ANC government continued to destroy public education, private companies built their own schools. And as public hospitals continued to decline, private companies built their own hospitals.

Essentially, Mantashe was applauded for announcing that his government is so incompetent that, like it has happened in education and health, it now expects private companies to generate their own electricity.

In The Trouble With Nigeria, Chinua Achebe wrote that if you want water in Nigeria, "you sink your own borehole", and if you want electricity, "you buy your own generator".

That is what happens in a failed state. It is precisely what Mantashe told the mining moguls : to "generate your own electricity".