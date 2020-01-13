The ANC is the single greatest liability to the country in 2020

Last week the World Bank revised SA's annual economic growth forecast downward to 0.9%, citing loadshedding as the chief factor behind its dismal prognosis. That is the pessimistic tone of the new year.

The World Bank made its announcement two days before the ANC celebrated its 108th anniversary in the poor, nay God-forsaken, town of Kimberley.

Indeed, Cyril Ramaphosa's message there was the typical, parrot-like propaganda of "challenges" that the ANC shall overcome.

There is a popular animus among African nationalists toward Western institutions, particularly those which dare to paint a bleak picture of Africa's prospects.

Thus the World Bank and the IMF are always reminded of the devastating effects of their structural adjustment programmes of the 1980s whenever they venture a word about any African country.

It is one thing to be critical of Western pretensions of prescience, but quite another to dig one's head in the sand, hoping that what is will not be.

As the English saying goes, "If you forget that you are poor, your conditions will remind you." The African nationalists are perfectly free vindictively to dismiss Western institutions, but the truth remains that our country is in serious trouble.

The truth does not change on account of the disagreeability of its bearer. What is true remains true even when it is said by a person you dislike.