A year of hopeful foolishness, where we danced into the arms of death

It is often said that a day is a long time in politics. It follows, then, that a year is an eternity in South Africa.

We began the year with the usual State of the Nation Address promises of economic growth, jobs and other nonsense. Indeed, more people have since been retrenched.

More shock therapy came from the dramatic testimonies at the state capture commission, including the outlandish claims made by Jacob Zuma, the liar- in-chief.

We were further numbed by yet more news of gender-based violence, causing us to wonder if the soul of our nation has not been taken over by the worst of demons.

While we were still trying to recover, national and provincial elections came upon us. A few politicians lost or gained seats, but real life continued to worsen.

White plotters in the DA took back their party, leading to dramatic resignations that shook the country.

South Africa won the Rugby World Cup, thereby injecting a tiny dosage of hope that evaporated as quickly as it came.

There is even a king who died this year. According to African tradition, kings and subjects are not supposed to be compared, but more South Africans seem to have mourned Xolani Gwala's departure.