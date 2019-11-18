After stealing all eggs, ANC cadres now going after the chicken itself

The circus currently unfolding at the South African Airways (SAA) is a microcosm of a bigger endgame of ANC corruption and incompetence.

Like other state-owned companies, SAA has been looted to the ground by a succession of ANC cadres. Ask anyone who has access to procurement information there, and you will be shocked by how much the airline has been paying for a simple bottle of water.

When corruption takes place, it first comes across as if it is a case of historically deprived ANC cadres benefiting duly from procurement processes that used to benefit white suppliers.

Those who complain about corruption are dismissed and projected as envious agents of white monopoly capital who are unhappy that black people are having their turn at the table.

When critics become louder, they are told to shut up and reminded arrogantly by the eating cadres that there was corruption under apartheid.

What the cadres don't tell the public is that, under apartheid, white people did not steal to the extent of collapsing institutions that were meant to serve their own people. It was theft with a conscience.

The ANC cadres are so primitive that after stealing all the eggs, they proceed to steal even the chicken itself.

The whole sordid affair is wrapped up in a stinky blanket written "black economic empowerment". Sometimes the blanket is written "affirmative action".