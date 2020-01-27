Ordinary people, not politicians, must seek to solve SA's problems

"After so many highly visible failures, public polls show that, as I've said, a majority of our citizens have lost confidence in our institutions and in government itself."

These words are not about SA; they were written in 2016 by former US secretary of defence Robert Gates about his own country.

With the rise of the buffoon called Donald Trump, things have gotten worse. Polarisation among Americans has reached unbridgeable levels.

It does not matter where one stands on the Trump fence, America has lost its ideational and practical attractiveness in the eyes of the world.

On the other side of the Atlantic, the post-Second World War threads that were used to stitch the European Union together are now wearing away. The bug of islandism has caused a strange isolationist madness in the United Kingdom called Brexit. People there have lost their minds.

For the greater part of the 19th century, Great Britain was a model of liberty, even though she remained a repressive imperialist power in the wider world. Life in Britain was a marvel for outsiders.

America took over the reins of global ideational leadership after the Second World War. Very early during the Cold War, it was clear that the Soviet Union was gigantic propaganda that condemned millions of people to death.