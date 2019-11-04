Anyone still think race doesn't matter in SA?

SA is a strange nation of dishonest people. We look each other in the eye and try to convince one another not to see what we see.

The issue we lie about the most is race. There are even organisations - such as the Institute of Race Relations - whose main business is to convince society that race does not matter.

The interesting thing about our discourse on race is that the people who deny it are those who have benefited from it, the same people who continue to benefit from it today.

When it was convenient, the same beneficiaries of race invested time and intellectual energy propounding all manner of pseudo-theories to justify why a white man is "naturally" superior to a black man.

It is true that Francis Galton's eugenics theory has been biologically discredited, but it is not true to suggest that race does not matter sociologically.

In SA race is not an ideology, it is a practical reality. It is not a perverted idea in the twisted mind of a jaundiced observer, it is a lived experience.

Go to an upmarket restaurant in Cape Town and you will find white people dining, served by black people. Indeed, the diners don't see race.