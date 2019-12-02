Client feels duped by car insurer

Renasa Insurance Company Limited's client is accusing the company of unfair business practice and bullying him.

Mfundo Zungu of Bryanston, northern Johannesburg, is angry that Renasa has asked him to lodge a claim with his broker or Mercedes-Benz because the car still has a warranty which will expire in May.

Apart from that, Renasa did not fully investigate his claim or the scene of accident but it told him that the oil from his car had been leaking for quiet a long time and suffered from a manufacturer's defect, he said.

Zungu, 25, was driving to work on July 15 when he heard a load thump coming from his car. He did not know whether the noise came from a pothole or he had hit something, he said.

Zungu proceeded but when he was about to reach his place of employment all lights from his dashboard turned on and funny sound, as if the car was struggling to shift gears, he said.

He had just taken his Mercedes-Benz A250 Sport A/T for its regular service and did not expect any shortcomings from a month-old service, he said.