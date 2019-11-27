How best to navigate Black Friday

Black Friday is just 24 hours away and consumers are already being bombarded with promotional deals and widely advertised offers.

Hilan Berger, who heads institutional business at 10X Investments, said a number of consumers were likely to overspend and quickly find themselves in debt.

"It is worth remembering that hype holidays such as Black Friday are designed to benefit retailers [rather] than shoppers," Berger said.

Kabelo Teme, spokesperson for the office of the Credit Ombudsman, advises consumers to plan their expenditure prudently and to make provision for the unexpected increase in expenses.

Teme said most consumers were likely to increase usage of credit facilities and forget other obligations such as back-to -school expenses that normally come with the new year.

While looking out for good deals we should also be on the lookout for deals which might lead to long-term credit depression, Teme said.

"Using credit on Black Friday spending should be the last resort. Rather budget and be disciplined," Teme said.

Echoing the Credit Ombud's sentiments, advocate Kedilatile Legodi from the National Credit Regulator said if you did not plan and budget for Black Friday, you should not use credit because you will not be saving, as credit costs more than the discounts.

"When you buy on credit, you will be liable for related cost such as interest, monthly service fee, once-off initiation fees, credit life insurance and others," said Legodi.