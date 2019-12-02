Rooting out patriarchy means helping women unlearn

In this world, in this country, men are hardly ever made and or forced to account and atone for their actions; especially in public.

Last week a group of women got the most powerful man in the country to rethink his decision to publicly endorse a man whose reputation is not in line with his stance on gender-based violence in our country.

By forcing President Cyril Ramaphosa to withdraw from the highly publicised event held at Power FM, another powerful man, Given Mkhari, finally began to see the consequences of the gender-based violence rumours surrounding him.

It may not be jail time or a trial but at this point public humiliation hits an ignored sweet spot in the collective conscious of us women. If anything, perhaps now he will start taking them [rumours] seriously and offer them more that a smirk.

Dare I say, beloved, that now we are talking? To say I was proud of those women is an understatement.

We are where we are, as women, in a place not ideal but which allows us to almost breathe because feminists lay down their lives and mental health to fight. And last week they fought a fight that had started last year when billionaire businessman Johann Rupert was meant to sit with Mkhari for a similar occasion.

My god, I was so proud. But my pride and joy would soon turn to disappointment and shame at allowing my memory to bring up what it did at that moment. My memory loves trauma, or loves to hold on to it. It holds on and doesn't let go. Years of therapy have only succeeded in me realising this and being able to call it and name it for what it is.

I wish it didn't. It makes me hold onto information I don't need.