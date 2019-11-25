Mother's battle with daughter's school ends well

Consumers are entitled to a refund if they have overpaid for goods or services.

No one has to go to the length of enlisting the services of a lawyer or the media before they are paid what is due to them.

Nonthuthuzelo Ntshebethu, a 53-year-old unemployed mother of two, had to beg the principal of Midrand Primary and High School, which is based in Midrand, Johannesburg, for a refund of R3,940 that was overpaid towards her child's school fees.

The over-payment occurred after her daughter was suspended in July for three weeks after she fell behind with her school fees, Ntshebethu said.

"When I begged the school not to suspend or deregister my daughter, that plea fell on deaf ears.

"With the help of friends, I managed to pay the fees and she was allowed back to school," Ntshebethu said

She said some of her friends continued to pay and she also paid whenever she could.

"Now I have overpaid the school and I want a refund of the money I overpaid for school fees. But no one is available to repay me," Ntshebethu said.

She said she requested a refund to help her buy food for her family.

Since November 4, Ntshebethu has been waiting for her refund until she approached Consumer Line for help.

Going to school has not helped as she was only given a form to complete for a refund, she said.

"Because this is an emergency situation, I requested to speak to the principal and I was told she was in a meeting and was later turned away even though I was prepared to wait for her until the meeting was over," Ntshebethu said.