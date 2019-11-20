Client happy to reach 'acceptable' payment arrangement with bank

The National Credit Act was designed to protect the consumer by ensuring that there is improved standards of debt re-organaisation in cases of over-indebtedness.

However, there are institutions that take advantage of consumers who are pressured to meet their obligations after notifying the service provider about their challenges.

Mafaleng Mokone, from Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, lost his job when the company he worked for was liquidated.

Mokone 47, whose car is financed by WesBank, said he immediately notified the bank about his predicament and undertook to pay as soon as he received his pension payout or UIF amount, which the bank found acceptable.

"They agreed to this arrangement after I had given them proof of unemployment and

other documents they wanted," said Mokone.

He fell behind with his monthly repayments for three months, but when he received his first UIF payout he paid R3,500 per month which was more than his contactual R2,500 monthly installment, he said.