Attorney pays pensioner back after two-year battle

A Johannesburg attorney accused of paying an estate agent its commission before a property was registered in the name of the buyer has now refunded the buyer her money after a two-year battle.

Mamodulo Maleka, 63, approached Consumer Line a week ago after battling to get her R7,000, which was paid to Phil Wesi, an estate agent, following a botched sale.

In terms of the Estate Agency Affairs Act, the commission is earned when all suspensive conditions on the sales contract have been met.

A suspensive condition is a term or clause within a contract that stipulates a particular criterion that must be met for the contract to come into force. Should the suspensive condition or conditions not be met, the contract will be void.

This means the rates and taxes should be paid, electricity clearance certificate fees be paid and the house transferred into the name of the buyer.

However, Phemelo Fout of Fout Attorneys paid the seller and the estate agent R30,000 each when the process should only be done after the attorney has reconciled the transfer account.