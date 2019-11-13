Buyers feel cheated over Mandela coins

"We were advised that gold had became a trendy investment and nothing would go wrong with the Mandela coins in this millennium," Tsetseoa said.

Many employees fell for it and bought their gold after they were advised that they could be purchased over five years in monthly installments while they keep them in their possession, he said.

Tsetseoa said after paying his final installment and was in need of cash he then asked Gold for Life to sell them for him as they had previously told them they could do so. He said he was shocked when told its value had depreciated to R11,000 and that they would not be selling it for him.

"Instead, I was told I was buying it for sentimental value and it was not an investment," Tsetseoa said.

He said it was only then that he noticed that they were a rip-off when he visited the company's website.

Tsetseoa said he also noticed there there were similar complains on Hellopeter.com, an internet portal in which consumers vent about bad service from service providers.

Isaac Peters wrote on Hellopeter.com that he too was a victim of misrepresentation which lured him to enter into a contract with Gold for Life . He claimed that he bought the Mandela coin at R36,000. His payment was done through a debit order from his personal account.