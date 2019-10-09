ID lost years ago haunts lady

The world is increasingly becoming technologically sophisticated and so are fraudsters.

The latest statistics released by The Southern Africa Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS) show that while some forms of fraud are decreasing there is however an increase in other areas.

Manie van Schalkwyk, the executive director at SAFPS, said faudsters who are using fabricated identification documents and names has decreased by 48% when compared with 2018 figures.

"However, the impersonification by fraudsters using real IDs and names has increased by 99% on 2018 figures," Van Schalkwyk said.

He said this figure doubled every year since 2016 which is extremely concerning.

Van Schalkwyk said the level of fraudsters using a combination of forged documents, which include falsified employment details, forged payslips and false qualification has seen a sharp increase.