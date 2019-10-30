Used vehicle deal turns sour a few hours after purchase

Consumers have a right to safe, good quality goods which are reasonably suitable for the purpose for which they are intended, yet there are dealers who have no regard for this provision of the Consumer Protection Act.

This is exemplified in the case of Kulani Masingi, 45, of Giyani in Limpopo. She drove her second-hand Audi A1 1.2TFSI Attraction three-door for only three hours before it started giving her problems.

She has not paid her first instalment and Ajaj Motors, a dealership in Pretoria, has refused to remedy or replace the vehicle after it showed that it was not fit for the purpose for which she had bought it.

To make her agony worse, Absa bank, which financed her vehicle, has declined to assist, she said.

She said they were passing Kranskop when the vehicle started to lose power and a fault warning light came on.