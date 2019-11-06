Sanlam 'won't release' mom's funds

Thembisile Mabuza's life is a mess after her R506,334 pension was deposited into an invalid retirement annuity account she held with Sanlam.

The policy has not been registered with Sanlam's business unit and she has not received a letter confirming that she holds a retirement policy with them, she said.

Mabuza, 45, of Klipspruit in Soweto is worried that she might spend the festive season without a penny due to this error as Sanlam is also allegedly dragging its feet in resolving it.

Lack of finance has also affected his grade 10 son whose grades have dropped in the last trimester, Mabuza said.

"I now depend on my pensioned mother who earns a government grant, which is not even enough for her daily needs," Mabuza said.

Her misery started when her employment ended at the department of telecommunications and postal services in January. She had an option of taking the lump sum or transfer the pension fund into any financial service of her choice.