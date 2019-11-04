Know when to silence the body corporate

Demystifying Sectional Title is a consumer rights made-easy book which simplifies what sectional title is all about and a must-have for consumers who occupy this space.

This book can help people like Linda Moreosele know their rights better and not be taken for a ride by their body corporate and managing agents.

Moreosele, 40, had lost her employment after the company she had worked for was placed under liquidation.

She made a payment arrangement with the body corporate in August, and have been making regular payments since the month of July as agreed.

Despite this, the body corporate went ahead and obtained a default judgment against her and attached her goods without notifying her, she said.

"I am questioning the procedure followed, since I was neither informed nor warned before the latest legal action was embarked on, and there has been no follow-up communication since August," she said.

Moreosele claimed that the body corporate and managing agent have, unfortunately, resorted to what is tantamount to bullying and harassment.

"I will not be responsible for the frivolous fees incurred in this whole exercise, and as far as I am concerned, the fees are wholly the responsibility of the body corporate," she said.

The book is co-authored by Marina Constas and the adjudicator of the Community Schemes Ombuds service, Karen Bleijs, and it spells out the rights of the dwellers of sectional title.

It does not use legal jargon, and the authors use examples of real cases they have encountered in their careers.

Chapter 7 of the book explains how legal fees work under the new legislation.

The themes of their latest edition aims to offer knowledge and practical tools to make life in community schemes less stressful.

There are many funny scenarios taking place in community scheme on daily basis that make this book entertaining all by themselves.