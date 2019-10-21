Transport business operator accuses RTMC of exploiting him

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) is accused of exploiting a small business which let its 28 vehicles to them at a fee but allegedly failed to pay for the service rendered since 2014.

Jeffrey Maja, of Rekwele Chauffeur Drive, has been battling since 2014 to get his R9m he quoted RTMC for the use of his vehicles between December of that year and January 10 2015, he said.

Maja, pictured, said after the service was rendered to RTMC, the corporation enjoyed the use of his cars and claimed RTMC later told him that the person who solicited his services was not authorised to do so and therefore he would not be paid as his costs exceeded R1m.

He said RTMC should be liable for the wrongs of their employee and pay his dues.

"Their employee should have known that he had no power to enter into a contract which was more than a million because she saw the amounts on the invoice as they were pilling up," Maja told Consumer Line.

"This has affected my business and they damaged one of my vehicles when their driver hit an impala and they have not bothered to compensate me for the damages suffered."

Maja, 56, said on December 11 2014 he received a telephone call from XL Nexus Travel to provide RTMC with 28 vehicles for the rental for 10 days.

These cars were delivered to RTMC for the agreed period and upon its termination he received a call from Julia Manamela, a RTMC representative, to extend the term until January 10 which he accepted over the telephone. He said there was no written agreement.

Maja said his nightmare started after he invoiced XL Nexus Travel in January 2015.

He alleged that he was told RTMC was bound by the constitution of the country to procure services in accordance with the system which is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost effective.