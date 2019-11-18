Paving contractor hits bumpy ride

Building sub-contractors continue to be exploited despite the Master Builders Association's plea for that to end.

Jacob Ncube, 58, of Maologane village near the Pilanesberg National Park in North West, who lives with disability, is bitter that he is being penalised for wrongs by other subcontractors in the paving he was subcontracted to do.

The father of three said he is owed R6,168 by Bennie and Sinna Trading, which landed a tender to build a school in his neighbourhood in 2017.

His put the paving, which was inspected before he was paid.

The company later asked him to do a stormwater channel, and he submitted a R12,000 quotation.

The channel was built for Ramotshodi secondary school in Maologane village.

"Because it was during the festive season, I was asked to stop and resume in January after the holidays."

He was paid half the amount and when he completed his project, he asked for his money without luck.

"I was shown the paving, which was uprooted and badly paved by the sub-contractors who were hired to install the carport which that I refused to redo as I was not responsible for the damage," Ncube said.

For refusing to redo it at no fee, his balance was unfairly withheld, he said.

"This has caused conflict between my workers and I, who are still waiting for their payment and experiencing financial difficulties," he said.

Tshego Raphala of Bennie and Sinna Trading said his lawyers advised him not to respond. He urged Ncube to go the legal route.

"My legal team advised me not to comment, so we don't permit you to use my company information.

"We advise the complainant to go the legal route on this matter," Raphala said.

He told Consumer Line that the company hired another contractor to redo Ncube's bad workmanship after he ignored their emails.

He promised to send the emails in question, but failed to do so at the time of publication.