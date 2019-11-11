Mom set to lose her two flats

Administering a deceased estate can be complicated when the assets of the dead person who had a joint bond to help a friend qualify for finance has to be distributed.

This could be seen in the case of Mmaliefi Motlhale, who is trying to save her two properties she bought with a friend who has since died.

Both her properties now form part of the deceased's estate and though the insurance paid them in full, she somehow has a debt which accumulated since 2015, she said.

Motlhale, 44, of Bezuidenhout Valley, Johannesburg east, entered into a gentlemen's agreement with the late Yunus Gregory to buy two flats in 2012.

The mother of one said they bought the properties from Real People before it changed its name to Pulse Properties.

She alone paid a deposit of R50,000 each for the two properties and continued to pay the levies, rates and taxes alone, she said.