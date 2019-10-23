Widow in limbo after no-pay

The widow of deceased mineworker Olebogeng Manchonyane believes she was misled into believing that her husband would be compensated to the tune of R1.2m after he was used as the face of mesathelioma.

Mesothelioma is described as a rare aggressive form of cancer that develops in the linings of the lungs, abdomen or heart.

Consumer Line has established that Manchonyane was not among the victims who were compensated, the reason being that the litigation against Duiker Mining ended unsuccessfully.

That means there was no court judgment against the company forcing Duiker to pay the Manchonyane family or other former workers of Wandrag asbestos mine who took legal action against the company.

Richard Spoor, a human rights attorney who initiated a class action for mesathelioma, said Wandrag, Manchonyane's former employer, was not covered by the Gencor settlement in 2004 that led to the establishment of the Asbestos Relief Trust.

He was neither covered by the Eternit Settlement reached in 2005 (which led to the establishment of the Kgalagadi Relief Trust) nor by the Cape Settlement concluded in the UK in about 2002.