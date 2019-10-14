Mom relieved as son finally gets pension share

Noxolo Digretia Chiya's struggle is finally over after she received her son's death benefit last Monday.

She thanked Consumer Line for helping her son, Siphelele, get what was rightfully his.

Jan Kgosana, of the Mineworkers Provident Fund (MPF), confirmed that Chiya's payment was effected on Monday. "We further apologise for any inconvenience caused as a result of the delayed payments in this matter," Kgosana said.

Chiya of Kutloanong in Odendaalsrus - a gold-mining town in the Free State - has been fighting for her son's right to benefit from his late father's estate for the past 13 years. The boy's father, Hluphuyise Ngwazi, was a mineworker at Harmony Gold where he was employed for 19 years until he died in 2004.

Chiya approached Consumer Line in 2017 after battling on her own to get her son's death benefit.

Though the Pension Fund Adjudicator made a determination in her favour, but nothing happened until she sought Consumer Line's intervention.

Her son was born out of wedlock and she was faced with the challenge of getting the wife of her late partner to accept her son as a beneficiary and to co-operate with the pension fund administrator, she said.

Her hurdle was that the wife of her late partner had been refusing to complete the required documents to allow the MPF to allocate funds to all beneficiaries.

She said this hurt her and her children - two of whom died without inheriting what their father had allocated them.