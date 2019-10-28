'Please take your car, I don't want it'

Help is on the way for David Mailula, who wants to cancel the contract of a car agreement he bought last month before he faced dismissible offence at his workplace.

Mailula, 53, of Ermelo, Mpumalanga, wanted to buy a second hand Toyota Quest from Auto Pedigree but later cancelled the deal before taking delivery after his employers served him with a letter initiating disciplinary proceedings against him.

The disciplinary charge was served on him two weeks after he had signed the contract, he said.

He called the dealership, and also visited them, to explain his plight as the offence he is appealing against is a dismissible one, he said.

"Should I lose my job I will not able to pay the instalments for this car, and the bank will repossess it at the end of the day," Mailula said.

The contract is for 72 months, and the selling price of the vehicle was R166,952.17 and will be liable to pay R305,952, including the finance charges, he said.

"Auto Pedigree is refusing to cancel the contract, and say I need to sell the vehicle privately," Mailula said.

He has not taken possession of the car. It is still in the care of the dealership, he said.

"My argument is that I have not taken possession of the vehicle, and I am not in a business of selling vehicles but they are," he said.