'Nearly-men' Pirates lost title due to a lack of conviction

Orlando Pirates' rapidly growing reputation as the Premier Soccer League's "nearly-men" can't have been helped by yet another capitulation in the title race.

Just to put things into perspective: Pirates have now gone five straight seasons without silverware and, in this period, they have come close to trophies, filing past them as they entered the field, only to watch in desolation as opponents celebrated, while they had to settle for second place.

It was the case again this past weekend, as they observed in agony when Mamelodi Sundowns sealed the deal against Free State Stars to annex a second successive Absa Premiership title, while the Buccaneers were again reduced to runners-up despite appearing a shoo-in for the title just a few weeks ago.

The weekend's failure to seal the deal was all too familiar for Pirates fans who saw their team enter the Telkom Knockout as favourites back in December, only to lose to lowly Baroka on penalties. Nedbank Cup finals had also similarly been lost to SuperSport United in 2016 and 2017.

So just what paralyses Pirates when it's crunch time?

The past two seasons illustrated a shocking lack of conviction when it came to Pirates' ambitions.