Even a 'wiser' Middendorp might not rescue Amakhosi

It was a relief to hear Ernst Middendorp say he's "wiser" now than when he landed at Kaizer Chiefs in the winter of 2005.

Then, he arrived in the country to assume the helm at a team who had just retained the league championship in a dramatic come-from-behind fashion, won a cup and arguably had the most complete squad of the time.

But soon thereafter, Chiefs were unrecognisable from the side who had overhauled Orlando Pirates' massive points gap at the top to win the league on the last day, Middendorp having turned them into a pedestrian team who struggled to get results.

His irritability was noticeable with every press briefing, and most of his players dreaded a mistake on the pitch as it would be followed by animated gesticulation and, at times, expletives. Even TV producers had to be alert as the German could throw in a swear word or two in post-match interviews (he once used "sh!t" in a flash interview).

Some of us who dealt with him directly dreaded calling him. But from my experience, this is where he was actually very good. He always answered his phone. He would pick up, give me an earful about something I had written which had made him unhappy, and still grant the interview.

Of course 2005-2007, when he was first at Naturena, was the era before today's practice of coaches needing "permission" from overzealous fans masquerading as media officers to speak freely to journalists.