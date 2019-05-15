Tournament to raise curtain for awards

In an unprecedented pursuit to ensure that boxing owns the night on Friday evening, Boxing SA chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka announced yesterday that together with the Gauteng Promoters Association they have included a tournament that will pave way for the awards.

The well-attended announcement took place at Sandon City Hotel, where Lejaka said the four-fight card will comprise three titles; two SA male and female, as well as a four-rounder.

These fights will take place at Sandton Convention Hall, which is the venue for awards.

Topping the bill will be Ronald Malindi bidding for the first defence of his bantamweight belt against Cleutus Mbele. Ndobayini Kolosa's lightweight female belt will be on the line against Xolisa Jonas.

Busakwe Khaya and Brandon Naude will meet for the vacant Gauteng male lightweight belt with a four-rounder as the undercard.