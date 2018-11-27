Schedule from hell awaits Bucs

As Orlando Pirates make a return to continental football for the first time in three years tomorrow, their fans would be hoping it doesn't disrupt what seems to be a puzzle coming into place at the club.

High-riding Pirates are fresh from disposing of Kaizer Chiefs yet again to qualify for the Telkom Knockout final, having enjoyed thorough rehabilitation under Milutin Sredojevic after their previous success in continental football - when they reached two finals in 2013 and 2015 - plunged them into an abyss.

The Buccaneers are now top of the Absa Premiership, having finished as runners-up last season and, as they take on Light Stars of the Seychelles in the CAF Champions League preliminary round (Orlando Stadium, 7.30pm), they will hope to sustain what has looked a promising start.

"A lot has changed in the past three years since [we] were last in the continental competitions," admitted Pirates administrator Floyd Mbele yesterday. "We have worked hard to be back in, but we have noticed that some teams have become stronger, so we can't take anyone lightly."

Mbele was there when Pirates reached the Champions League final in 2013, which they lost to Al-Ahly. Bucs were also pipped to the Confederation Cup final by Etoile of Tunisia in 2015.