Polokwane's treatment of Rodney Ramagalela is amateurish

The trend of local teams to mistreat players who opt to sign precontracts elsewhere is concerning.

From ascending onto the stage to pick up his Absa Premiership top scorer award, which he shared with Percy Tau, Rodney Ramagalela finds himself frozen out at Polokwane City, all because he has apparently rejected a new contract.

Pictures of a forlorn Ramagalela watching City's training sessions from afar have been doing the rounds on social media since his last match for club on January 5.

It's absurd that a player can be punished merely for seeking greener pastures. Last week, Highlands Park confirmed they had agreed terms with the striker, with the contract kicking in only in July.

But with the transfer window having slammed shut last week, Ramagalela remains inactive. He's not even allowed to train with City.

This is no different from torture. It's tantamount to solitary confinement. You see your teammates in daily training sessions, but you are not allowed to participate.

Yet before the current contract dispute, there had been no indication of disloyalty or ill-discipline on Ramagalela's part.

He has always come across as a true professional who gave his all. He's one of the few players who exude passion whenever they take to the field. His commitment has never been questioned.