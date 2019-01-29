It's a week of 'must-win' matches for Sundowns coach Mosimane

Faced with what he terms a week of "must-wins", Pitso Mosimane should revert to his strongest line-up as Mamelodi Sundowns seek to move closer to the Absa Premiership summit when they host AmaZulu this evening (Loftus Versfeld, 7.30pm).

Mosimane made a host of changes in Sundowns' cup defeat to Chippa United at the weekend, banishing the likes of Hlompho Kekana and Lebohang Maboe to the bench, while Ricardo Nascimento and Thapelo Morena did not even appear on the team sheet.

Tiyani Mabunda is another player who was absent against Chippa, albeit Mosimane put injury as the reason, but all the seniors should return to the first XI for tonight's crucial match, and Friday's CAF Champions League Group A fixture against Asec Mimosa, of Ivory Coast.

"Tuesday (against AmaZulu) is a must-win; Friday against Asec is a must-win," Mosimane said following the 1-2 loss in Port Elizabeth against Chippa.

"We have games in hand that we must finish. It's tough, but we have to accept [the pressure]."