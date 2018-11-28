La Liga launches this year's Xmas tourneys

Three festive season township tournaments will continue to enjoy support from the Spanish La Liga in the next few weeks.

The KwaMahlobo Games (Soweto), the Scara Ngobese Memorial Games ( Ekurhuleni) and the New Year's Cup (Port Elizabeth) are expected to draw thousands of fans to their venues when they start in the middle of next month.

"We support them with merchandise, kits, soccer balls and other equipment that they might require," said Antonio Barradas, La Liga's representative in South Africa, at yesterday's press conference to unveil the Spanish premier league's plans with global football development.

The KwaMahlobo Games, which kick off on December 15 and end on January 5, will have 48 teams participating; and Barradas confirmed the prize money for the winners will again stand at R120,000.