Masinga did so much for SA, one goal can't define him

It is true that Phil Masinga was one of the greatest South African footballers ever.

It is also true that, while he was still alive, not many in a country notorious for feting departed heroes, recognised him as such.

Yet his story of coming from the obscurity of the North West to become a professional player and attain international recognition is so inspirational it seems grossly unfair that it's told repeatedly when he's no more.

Hours after confirmation of his death on Sunday, the goal which Masinga scored against Congo in 1997 to propel South Africa to its first ever World Cup was naturally retrieved and displayed as his zenith in the game. But it hardly tells the full story.

Masinga's role in sending Bafana Bafana to France 1998 could never be reduced to one moment of brilliance. For starters, a look at the qualifying for that tournament shows he contributed four goals in the six matches.