Women runners defend Caster Semenya

Molotsane added Semenya had become an inspiration for young girls to take up athletics as a sport, and if she were to be restricted, it would deal a hammer blow to the sport's development in the country.

"She's a role model to many girls," said the Thaba Nchu, Free State-born Molotsane. "She inspires a lot of people and if the IAAF regulation is allowed to stand, it will hamper development in our country. It has to be opposed."

Johannes, who stormed to victory in an incredible 31.50 in the opening race of the series in PE, was blunt and clearly accused the IAAF of racism. "There have been white runners who were dominating the 400m races in the same way Caster is, but the IAAF never did to them what they are doing to Semenya," the Namibian said.

"I'm not happy with what they are doing to Semenya, a black woman. She didn't create herself. The IAAF should question God and stop victimising her. They have been harassing her for years and she soldiered on despite that, winning championships"

Semenya, meanwhile, cautioned yesterday her cellphone number had been hacked by fraudsters looking to make a buck out of her plight.

"Anyone who has my number, please don't use it no more, hackers are in control of it. They are asking [for] money from you all. Get rid of that number please," she tweeted.