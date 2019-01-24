SA warms up to crypto currency

South Africans have until February 15 to comment on the perceived risk and benefits associated with crypto currency and consumer protection.

Recently, the government revealed that it has no plans to ban crypto currency and the South African Reserve Bank released a consultation paper on crypto assets.

A number of consumers are participating in crypto currency and already using bitcoin as a mode of payment.

As a result Pick n Pay launched a successful payment system test late last year.

Lewis Mhlanga, the first Nexus Global Brand Ambassador in Africa said he has been participating in network marketing since 2015 to augment his salary.

But was sceptical of investing in bitcoin because he lacked knowledge of it.

However, in May 2018, Mhlanga - after a thorough research - decided to invest with Nexus Global company which offers MultiWallet Dashboard, Mhlanga said.

It offers eight products which include, among others, Bitcoin Mining, Coinanalyst and automated Forex trading, to be launched on Friday.

"I am confident as they also partnered with CoinAnalyst," he said.

CoinAnalyst analyses thousands of sources of data including Facebook, Twitter, Blogs, news outlets, even Telegram Trading Groups, he said.

"The CoinAnalyst protects consumers from putting money into scams, it also creates transparency by providing information," Mhlanga said.

Caroline Mthethwa, 35, of Witbank in Mpumalanga, said she saw a future in participating in Crypto currency.

Mthethwa has started an initiative named Rich Under 25 which aims at educating the youth about crypto currencies.