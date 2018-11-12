Get your will to be done

Writing a will is the most important thing you can ever do for yourself and your family.

If you have assets exceeding R125 000 you should have a will to avoid battles among your children and family.

Norah Mokgosi of Roodepoort was 81-years-old when she drew a will with an assistance of an Absa official to bequeath all her estate to her daughter Tshepang Mokgosi in 2014 though she had two daughters.

Mokgosi kept a copy of her will while she expected the bank to have kept the original in their safe.

Clayton Max, now married to Tshepang, is assisting his wife to get justice from the bank after it turned out that the will his late mother-in-law drew up is now invalid, and her estate has to be distributed as though she never had a will.

Max said Mokgosi took out a will knowing very well what she wanted to happen with her estate when she passed on.

After her death in July, Tshepang and Max went to the Absa branch at Gandhi Square, in the Johannesburg CBD to register the will.

An Absa Trust will consultant called them a month later to determine the value of the deceased's estate, he said.

They were required to email a copy of the will in their possession which they did, he said. A day later they were advised that the will was not valid, Max said.

"As a layman and completely blank when it comes to wills, I was surprised as the will had a barcode and [was] in an Absa folder," he said.