Old Mutual tells why home was sold

On Monday, Sowetan published a story of an aggrieved Old Mutual client titled: "Father fights Old Mutual over his auctioned house".

Old Mutual has since responded, saying Sello Nthite's house was sold lawfully. A letter approving Nthite's second loan was mistakenly sent to him, the financial giant said.

Old Mutual said the letter, sent to him in November 2007, in which the insurer was pleased to tell him that his loan application of R139797 had been approved, was all a mistake.

Nthite had complained to Consumer Line that Old Mutual sold his house illegally following a second loan he claims he did not apply for.

Communication sent to Nthite from July 2004 to October 2006, which Consumer Line has seen, shows there are two loans. However Shirley Smith, Old Mutual Finance chief operating officer, said Nthite defaulted on his bond since 2004.

She said Old Mutual's letter dated November 3 2007 was incorrectly sent to him as a loan application status advice.

She said the amount mentioned in the letter was in fact the converted balance of Nthite's mortgage which was brought forward from the previous mortgage loan system.