Relief as missing funds found

Anthony Mncwango will now sleep easy.

In September, we published his story about the importance of keeping employment documents safely.

The Pension Fund Adjudicator has now helped him locate R500 000 that went missing from his pension fund in December.

The principal officer of his retirement fund told the Pension Fund Adjudicator that his 2017 benefit statement showed a fund credit which did not include his transfer allocation from the transfer fund since 2014. If he had not kept his documents it would have been difficult for him to prove his case, he said.

Mncwango's employer merged with another company in 2012 and was required to transfer his pension fund to the mother body together with his 28 colleagues in terms of section 14 of the Pension Fund Act, he said.

At the time of the merger, he was in the middle of a divorce and had to share 50% of his assets with his ex-wife, Mncwango said.

On the date of divorce, he had accumulated a pension fund of R786137, Mncwango said. This was shared in July 2013 and the fund gave him an IRP5 showing that he had been taxed R66000 when the wife was paid out.

By July 2015, the value of his pension had increased to R526487, the statement he showed Consumer Line stated.