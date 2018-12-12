'We recover R165m for our readers'

Consumer Line has for the past 12 years recouped R165m on behalf of our readers who had either been cheated or misinformed about their rights when signing deals.

The service is free, and this year alone we have managed to recover R11.7m.

Unreasonably delayed pension payouts, cybercrime and motor vehicle problems topped the list this year.

Cases of nondisclosure when taking out an insurance cover were among some of the complaints that Consumer Line could not help resolve.

This because in most cases the consumer was dishonest at the inception of the contract.

This included cases where the insured client bought a car and, in an attempt to reduce an insurance premium, registered himself as a regular driver instead. The insurance industry views this as fraud.

However, we successfully helped Lindiwe Nkuna whose vehicle was damaged beyond repair after she had left it in the care of Executive Carport in March.

The arrangement was that she would leave the car at their receiving office and a driver in the employ of the company would then take it to their parking lot nearby.

Later in the day, she was informed that her Mercedes-Benz C180 Coupe got damaged while being driven to the parking area.