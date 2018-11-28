Invest bonus for the rainy days

Getting extra money or a bonus is very exciting.

For some, a bonus is an opportunity to pay off debt and school fees in advance while for others it brings visions of sipping cocktails on holiday.

But what about investing some of your bonus? Mellony Ramalho, African Bank's group executive, recommends investment. "Instead of blowing your bonus on gifts and holidays, why not invest it, which is an exciting and empowering experience?"

Ramalho said if you want to invest your money, you should not be scared to ask for advice from people who have been investing for years.

The key is finding a product that meets your objectives, the amount you want to invest, the kind of returns you want to see and the duration of your investment, she said.

"Investing is not just for the rich. You do not need large amounts to start investing but to understand some basic concepts and principles relating to investing," said Ramalho.